Punjab: Man shot dead in Abohar court complex, search on for 3 attackers

Ferozepur: A youth was shot dead by three car-borne assailants in the parking lot of the Abohar court complex in Fazilka district, where he had gone for a hearing in an Arms Act case, on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh said the three assailants came in a car and one of them opened fire at Akash, alias Golu Pandit, a resident of Abohar. Six rounds were fired at Akash from close range, the SSP said, adding the assailants have been identified and efforts are on to arrest them.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a fallout of an ongoing gang rivalry. The district police will not tolerate gangsters. The accused have been identified and will be arrested soon. They will not be spared under any circumstances,” Gurmeet Singh said.

An eyewitness said that moments after Akash exited the court and walked towards his car, the attackers opened indiscriminate fire. “He collapsed instantly, three bullets struck him. It all happened in seconds,” recounted Sonu, who was accompanying the victim.

Akash was rushed to the nearby government hospital, but he was declared dead.

The parking lot of the Abohar court complex, where the shooting took place, on Thursday afternoon. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred metres from courtrooms and government offices, triggering panic as passers-by, including advocates, litigants and staff ducked for cover while the attackers fled.

The SSP along with a posse of police personnel arrived at the spot soon after.

Outrage mounted quickly, particularly with campaigning for the December 14 local body elections underway.

Lawyers condemned the security lapse inside a government complex that routinely witnesses heavy footfall.

The firing occurred a day after the superintendent of police (detective) led a flag march aimed at reassuring citizens of law and order.

Abohar remained tense as police scanned CCTV footage, questioned suspects and intensified patrolling to prevent escalation of gang rivalry.

On April 23, Sahilpreet Singh, 18, of Dabbwala Kalan was shot dead outside the Fazilka district court complex in another shocking attack rooted in old enmity.

Meanwhile, shooters and the key conspirator in trader Sanjay Verma murder in Abohar on July 7 remain at large.