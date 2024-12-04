Punjab: Mann announces recruitment drive in health, education depts

Patiala : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that the state was set to launch a massive recruitment drive in key sectors such as health and education. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann with health minister Balbir Singh during distribution of appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in the state health department, in Patiala, Tuesday. (PTI)

Addressing a gathering while handing over appointment letters to newly recruited medical officers at Thapar University in Patiala, Mann claimed that 50,000 government jobs had already been provided to the youngster of Punjab.

Mann reiterated his government’s commitment to offering ample opportunities to the youth to ensure they play an active role in the state’s socio-economic growth. He added that new employment avenues would soon be opened, while efforts were underway to accommodate overage individuals who missed out on the opportunities while agitating for jobs.

The CM expressed hope that the new recruits would help the needy and ensure maximum welfare of the public so that every section of society could benefit.

Mann said it was a matter of pride for him that around 50,000 youngsters had been selected for government jobs, purely based on merit.

Highlighting efforts to make Punjab a hub of medical education, Mann claimed that new medical colleges were being constructed in Mohali, Kapurthala, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur and Malerkotla. These institutions aim to boost medical education and healthcare in the state.

The CM criticised the opposition leaders, accusing them of being disconnected from Punjab’s ground realities.