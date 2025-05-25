Punjab: Mann calls for mass movement against drugs, corruption in state

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday appealed to the people to actively participate in the fight against drugs and corruption, describing it as a battle for the future of Punjab’s coming generations. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal offer prayers at the Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala on Sunday. (ANI)

Addressing a gathering at a function organised by the Aggarwal Sabha in Nabha, the CM emphasised that public support is critical to the success of this mission.

“The state government has launched a war against the menace of drugs and corruption, but this drive can only succeed with the proactive cooperation of the people,” said Mann. He called on citizens to treat the anti-drug campaign “Yudh Nashian Virudh” as a collective responsibility.

Mann highlighted that the state has taken strict legal actions, including the demolition of properties belonging to drug smugglers, and pledged that such operations would continue until the drug trade is completely eliminated. “The action is being taken as per the law of the land, and its aim is to deal a fatal blow to the drug network,” he added.

The CM noted that it took over two years to develop a comprehensive strategy to combat the drug crisis. “We broke the supply chain, arrested major drug traffickers, ensured rehabilitation for victims, and seized properties bought with drug money,” he stated.

He reassured the public of his government’s commitment to transparency and inclusive growth. “I will continue to fight for Punjab’s rights till my last breath,” Mann asserted, referencing his meeting with the Prime Minister at the NITI Aayog meeting.

Kejriwal backs anti-drug campaign

Speaking at the event, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal supported Mann’s anti-drug initiatives, alleging that previous governments in Punjab had not only protected drug traffickers but also facilitated the trade using official machinery.

“Ministers in the previous governments delivered drugs door to door in their official vehicles. Drug smugglers stayed in their houses. This is on record. They completely ruined Punjab,” he said.

Traders’ boards to be set up in Punjab

Kejriwal also said traders’ boards will be set up at the state and district levels to give a boost to trade and commerce in Punjab. In the coming days, major investment-friendly decisions will be taken by the AAP government, he said adding that the motive is to give impetus to the Punjab industry of the state and create an environment where it can excel, he said.

Revamp of Kali Mata Mandir announced

Chief minister Mann and Kejriwal also visited Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala where they offered prayers and announced a renovation project for the historic temple.

Addressing the media after paying obeisance, they announced that the temple would undergo a complete facelift, with special focus on rejuvenating the “sarovar” (sacred pond), which has remained dry for the past 30 years.

“The sarovar will be restored, including desilting, waterproofing, and stonework along the banks,” said Mann. “We will also improve the surrounding pathways to enhance the experience for devotees.”

Kejriwal added that adequate resources would be allocated to ensure a timely and high-quality renovation.

Box

AAP supremo plays Baniya’s son card

Patiala: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday invoked his “Baniya’s son” analogy to underline his financial expertise in managing state resources.

Addressing the Aggarwal Sabha in Nabha, he claimed that despite inheriting a debt-ridden government, the AAP government in Punjab had successfully fulfilled all its promises without ever blaming empty coffers.

“Unlike previous governments, which always complained about empty coffers, we never made excuses. When we took over, the state was under debt. I am a Baniya’s son, and I know where to bring money from to run the government. In just three years, we delivered everything we promised,” said Kejriwal.

The AAP leader also pointed to Punjab’s economic decline, stating that the state, once having the highest per capita income in the country, had now slipped to 17th position under previous regimes. He attributed the decline to years of misgovernance and emphasised AAP’s commitment to reviving Punjab’s economy.