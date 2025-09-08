Punjab: Mann monitors flood relief operations from hospital bed

Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with top officials to monitor the state’s massive relief and rescue operations from his hospital bed on Sunday. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with top officials to monitor the state’s massive relief and rescue operations from his hospital bed on Sunday.

While recovering at Fortis Hospital, the CM convened a meeting with the chief secretary KAP Sinha, director general of police Gaurav Yadav and other senior officers.

Mann is recuperating at a private hospital in Mohali where he has been admitted since Friday after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate.

The CM has directed the chief secretary that not even a single citizen, affected by the natural fury, be left behind, besides ensuring food, drinking water and medical aid to them, especially those isolated and cut off from the mainland.

Following the meeting, the chief secretary shared that the CM is recovering fast and is expected to be discharged in a day or two.

During the meeting, the CM was apprised that as of Sunday more than 3,87,898 people have been displaced and more 20 lakh people have been affected due to floods. At least 2,050 villages across all the 23 districts have been hit by floods.

The government has so far evacuated 22,938 people from the worst-affected areas. In addition, the state government has set up 219 relief camps where 5,404 people have been accommodated. Crop over 1.76 lakh hectares has been affected so far.