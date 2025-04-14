Punjab: Medics worried over back-to-back cases of violence in hospitals

Two incidents of violence at government health centres over the past 24 hours have once again highlighted the threat to the safety of healthcare professionals in the state. The The civil hospital in Derabassi saw a clash on Friday.

Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) claimed that 50 incidents of violence at healthcare institutes had taken place from April 2024 to March 2025.

Currently, hundreds of primary health centres (PHCs) and community health centres (CHCs) are operating sans security guard due to which doctors, especially female ones, are often left vulnerable in rural areas. In the absence of security guards, male ward attendants have to be deployed for night duties. A few guards are deployed at divisional and district hospitals.

In September last year, the PCMSA took up a massive protest to press for their demands, including security of healthcare professionals, regular recruitment of medical officers and assured career progression. That agitation was called off only after the Punjab government gave assurance of a security framework at all the 24x7 healthcare centres within a week. The ground reality is still same, say doctors.

When asked about the promises made to the doctors regarding security measures last year, health minister Dr Balbir Singh said CCTV cameras in majority of the healthcare facilities have already been installed. “I have asked the director general of police to ensure PCR vans make rounds to health centres after every one or two hours.”

He said the accused had already been arrested.

Meanwhile, the PCMSA said both the incidents have once again brought into focus the burning issue of security of on-duty healthcare professionals in the state. The PCMSA said they had been assured that the security measures would be in place very soon.

While reposing faith in the government’s commitment, the PCMSA said they were hopeful that the security framework draft would be implemented soon.