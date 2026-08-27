Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday urged skilled and educated professionals from the state working elsewhere in the country and abroad to return, assuring them of opportunities under the "double-engine government". Return to Bengal, CM Suvendu urges skilled professionals from state working outside

Speaking at the inauguration of Phase-I of LTM's new IT campus, Ananda Niketan, in New Town, Adhikari said his government's priority was to create employment opportunities for the state's large pool of educated youth and rebuild West Bengal as an investment destination.

"There are a huge number of educated unemployed. They need jobs and are very much interested in Bengal," Adhikari said.

Adhikari assured LTM, formerly known as LTIMindtree and part of the Larsen & Toubro Group, that the state government would hand over an additional 10 acres of land for setting up a data centre.

The company had written to the government seeking the land around two months ago, he said.

Phase-I of LTM's Ananda Niketan IT campus comprises two buildings spread across nearly eight lakh square feet and capable of accommodating around 5,800 engineers and professionals.

Addressing LTM chairman and managing director S N Subrahmanyan and his team, Adhikari said the state government would extend all possible support to the company's expansion and future investments in the state.

"LTM is a very good and reputed international player. I assure you that the group will come again and again and invest more. We will cooperate with your team," he said.

He said the government was particularly focused on creating opportunities in emerging technology sectors, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, chip design, automation and digital manufacturing.

Adhikari also stressed the need for academia-industry partnerships to create jobs for young people and said the government would facilitate credit and opportunities for small businesses.

"Our vision is clear. Our only mantra is to transform West Bengal," he said.

The chief minister also praised the new campus for its energy-efficient systems and smart building management and assured the company of continued government support.

"Whatever you need, the chief minister's both hands are ready to provide," Adhikari said.

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