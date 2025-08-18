Punjab minister Barinder Kumar Goyal reviews flood situation, orders setting up of relief camps

Around 14,200 acres of land have been affected in Kapurthala, Ferozepur, and Fazilka districts because of floodwaters, said Punjab water resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Sunday, adding that directions have been issued for setting up relief camps for affected villagers. Punjab water resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal

“Nearly 14,200 acres across Kapurthala, Ferozepur, and Fazilka districts have been affected by floodwaters. Among the affected areas, Kapurthala district’s impacted land comprises residential settlements, while the affected areas in Fazilka and Ferozepur are primarily agricultural land under cultivation. Both the state government and district administration are fully committed to providing all possible assistance to the affected population,” he said.

Goyal said due to persistent rainfall over several days in the mountainous regions of neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, the water inflow into the dams has increased.

“Water level in dams is under control as far as Bhakra and Ranjit Sagar dams are concerned. However, the water level has been rising in the Pong dam, and it has reached 1,378 feet,” he said, adding that water was being released in a controlled manner.

Goyal held a detailed telephonic discussion with the concerned deputy commissioners and issued instructions to ensure swift mitigation measures and safeguard lives and property.

Goyal directed deputy commissioners to immediately set up relief camps in the affected regions to provide shelter, food, and medical facilities to the displaced population. “The embankments built by the department are safe, and no water has overflowed from these embankments. Strict vigilance is being maintained 24x7 over these embankments by strong roster-based teams,” he said.

The Cabinet Minister also instructed the deputy commissioners of Tarn Taran and Ferozepur to monitor the Harike headworks round-the-clock in view of increased water inflow from the Sutlej and Beas rivers due to heavy rains in upper areas.

In view of floods, the Punjab government has mobilised a comprehensive health and emergency response. Health minister Dr Balbir Singh announced that 438 rapid response teams (RRTs), 323 mobile medical teams, and 172 ambulances have been mobilised to ensure timely medical aid in affected regions.

He also urged people to rely on the government’s 104 (toll-free helpline number) to report health issues and seek assistance.

AAP chief appeals to party workers

Chandigarh Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Aman Arora urged his party workers to help people in the flood-affected districts of the state.

In a statement, Arora assured the people that the state government is making every possible effort to deal with the floods. “The government has made proper arrangements in every district to deal with flood-like situations. The local administration and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are working on a war footing,” he said.

The AAP chief stated that at the same time, the administration is also making all necessary arrangements to fulfil the basic needs of the affected people, especially in Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Fazilka, and Abohar, where many areas have been badly affected by floods.