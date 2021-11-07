Punjab minister donates 10L to ICMR project to save lives of heart attack patients

Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Saturday announced a financial assistance of ₹10 lakh for the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) project which focuses on timely intervention in case of heart attacks to save precious lives.

Presiding over an event at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ashu said that the indomitable spirit demonstrated by the healthcare sector during the pandemic is inspirational.

Dr Bishav Mohan from DMCH said that the ICMR project is being run successfully at 11 health centres in Ludhiana and the financial support will help strengthen the program further and save more lives. He added that in the coming days, the same project would also be launched at community health centre in Jawaddi and Rural Health Centre in Pohir.

He said that the project aims to save precious lives from heart failure by administering the clot-buster drug tenecteplase within the golden period (first 90 minutes) of the onset of symptoms. He said that not everyone cannot afford to buy tenecteplase drug used to dissolve blood clots in the heart because of its high cost (around ₹25,000- ₹30,000) and under the project, it is administered free of cost.

33% people confuse heart attack with acidity: Experts

In 33% cases, a person who suffers from a heart attack, mistakes the sudden deterioration of health due to acidity and gastric issue, stated senior cardiologist Dr Bishav Mohan.

In most cases, people ignore such symptoms. “He added that 95% lives can be saved from the heart attack if the patient receives the treatment within three hours and 80% lives can be protected if the drug is administered within six hours,” said Dr Mohan.

He said that erratic lifestyle, pollution, genetic issues, stress, diabetes and obesity are some of the common reasons behind increased the number of heart attacks. “Fortunately, in Punjab, the incidents of heath attacks due to excessive smoking are less, but findings have shown that extreme workout if the body is not accustomed to it and high intake of protein supplements -which also lead to the thickening of blood- have also become the leading causes of heart attack,” said Dr Mohan. He added that ECG is very important to get timely treatment.