PWD minister inaugurates repair of two road projects worth 11.93 crore

With an aim to streamline traffic flow, Punjab public works department (PWD) minister Harbhajan Singh on Monday laid the foundation stones for special repair and reconstruction of two important road projects worth ₹11.93 crore falling in Samrala constituency. Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh during the inauguration of road repair projects in Samrala constituency, Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The minister said the projects including Samrala-Jhar Sahib road (12.47 km) at ₹6.78 crore and Guru Gobind Singh Marg, Machhiwara Sahib (9.35 km), at ₹5.15 crore will be completed within six months.

In an attempt to make the roads more durable their thickness would be increased

to 18 inches. Accompanied by Samrala legislator Jagtar Singh Dyalpura, Singh said the 12.47 km stretch connects the Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway with the Ropar-Chamkaur Sahib-Neelon-Doraha road.

Likewise, the 9.35 km long stretch in Samrala constituency connects Ropar-Chamkaur Sahib-Neelon-Doraha road with Machhiwara Sahib- Chak Lohat road, which is also a part of Guru Gobind Singh Marg.

The minister said the historic Gurudwara Sri Jhar Sahib and Gurudwara Sri Charan Kanwal Sahib are situated on the respective stretches of the road and their repair work will be completed earlier to ensure that devotees are not hassled.

