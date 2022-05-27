Punjab minister pushes for IT skill centers in villages to stop brain drain
The Punjab government would set up IT skill centers in rural areas to prevent brain drain and encourage the state’s youth to work for foreign firms staying back home, rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on Thursday.
Dhaliwal made the comments while visiting an IT company at Tangra village near here, established by a village woman, Mandeep Kaur, providing employment opportunities for the youth.
“The model implemented by this daughter, Mandeep Kaur, in rural areas would be implemented in the whole Punjab so that the youth could be kept abreast with the latest technology. This would give a major impetus to the rural economy,” the minister said, adding that it is imperative to strengthen the village infrastructure for such initiatives.
Lauding Mandeep for taking this bold step, he said that youth from rural areas were migrating to foreign countries and the Punjab government was trying its best to provide employment opportunities to them here.
Dhaliwal said the newly recruited SDOs, BDPOs, JEs in the rural development and panchayat department would be sent on a tour of this center to study this model. “Our main goal is human development,” the minister added.
He said it was Punjab’s youth who had brought green and white revolution and now the youth should bring a new revolution in the IT sector and the Punjab government would provide all possible assistance to this village-based IT firm for this purpose.
To a query from the media, Dhaliwal said that the Punjab government would negotiate with the companies to provide cheaper internet services in rural areas.
He also presented a shawl and a memento sent by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to Mandeep.
-
Delhiwale: Sociology of an object
The hukkah has been at the small plaza outside the Jama Masjid, in Gurugram’s Sadar Bazar for years. Before the Covid era, large and small groups of men, always men, would be huddled around it at different times of the day, with the hukkah passing around the circle, like passing-the-parcel game.
-
Assault on cops: HC issues notice to Payal AAP MLA, Punjab govt
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday issued a notice for August 3 to the Punjab government and AAP MLA from Payal Manwinder Singh Giaspura on a petition filed by a Punjab Police inspector in a 20-month-old case. The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh has also sought the status of investigation in the FIR registered against Giaspura on September 20.
-
Punjab clinches top spot in National Achievement Survey
Ludhiana: Punjab has emerged as the top performer among states in the National Achievement Survey 2021 report released by the education ministry on Wednesday. NAS is a national-level assessment survey conducted to obtain information about the learning achievement of students. A total of 34,1,158 students from 1,18,274 government, government aided, central government and recognised private schools across the country participated in the NAS-2021 examination held on November 12 last year.
-
SP stages walk-out in UP assembly over price rise
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party staged a walk-out in the UP legislative assembly on Thursday, protesting over the increase in the price of essential commodities and petroleum products. The free distribution of ration and vaccination during the Covid pandemic had failed to provide respite to the people, sP MLA Manoj Pandey said. No deaths had been reported in the state due to hunger during the Covid pandemic, Sugarcane development minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said.
-
Conduct targeted searches in prisons: ADGP to jail superintendents
Additional director general of police (prisons) Varinder Kumar on Thursday issued directions to all jail superintendents, including carrying out targeted searches, especially of high-risk prisoners, following reports of frequent incidents of use of mobile phones inside jails and videos of inmates going viral, cautioning that such instances pose a threat to the security of the prisons. The jail superintendent Joginder Pal has been placed under suspension.
