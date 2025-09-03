Punjab: MLA turned critic after rape case, not before: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has rebutted allegations that it was targeting dissenting voices within the party, saying Sanour MLA Harmit Singh Pathanmajra had begun criticising the state government only after learning of a rape complaint against him. Sanour MLA Harmit Singh Pathanmajra (HT File)

On Tuesday morning, the MLA escaped from police custody in Karnal minutes after being arrested in connection with a rape case. The legal proceedings came two days after Pathanmajra’s open criticism of the Bhagwant Mann-led state government over handling of the flood crisis.

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Baltej Pannu said Pathanmajra had also tried to reach out to senior party leaders (about the rape complaint), but the party had a zero-tolerance policy on such matters.

He alleged that realising that legal proceedings might be initiated against him, Pathanmajra tried to divert attention by raising unrelated issues.

“As party leader Arvind Kejriwal stresses on the three ‘Cs’, one of which is ‘character’, the party does not intervene to shield anyone, regardless of their position,” he claimed. He added that the law will take its own course.

Bajwa slams Mann govt over Pathanmajra FIR

Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa hit out against the AAP government, alleging that the rape FIR registered against the party’s MLA exposed not just the moral and legal rot within the ruling party, but also the complete collapse of justice under Bhagwant Mann’s leadership.

“The FIR itself makes it clear that the alleged crime dates back from 2014 to June 2024. The complainant approached the authorities in September 2022 with her grievance. Yet, for nearly three years, the Mann government remained deaf and blind to her cries for justice. Why was no action taken then? Why was this MLA not arrested or even questioned for so long?” Bajwa questioned.

He added that the timing of Pathanmajra’s arrest spoke volumes. “Suddenly, in September 2025, when Pathanmajra raises his voice against Bhagwant Mann’s functioning and criticises the government, the case is dug up, arrests are made and then miraculously, he even manages to escape police custody. This is not governance. This is nothing but a government of extortion, blackmail and selective targeting,” Bajwa claimed.

“If a complaint is kept under the wraps until it becomes politically useful, imagine what happens to the complaints of the common people against the high and mighty,” he remarked.