Punjab: Moga, Mansa, Muktsar, Gurdaspur districts get new DCs

The Punjab government has issued transfer orders of six IAS officers, including four deputy commissioners, with immediate effect. (Representational photo)

Kulwant Singh, deputy commissioner (DC), Moga, and commissioner, municipal corporation, Moga, has been posted as the Mansa DC in place of Paramvir Singh, according to orders issued by the chief secretary on Thursday.

Vishesh Sarangal, deputy commissioner, Gurdaspur, is now the Moga DC in addition to being the MC commissioner.

Uma Shankar Gupta, director, local government, has been transferred as the Gurdaspur DC. He replaces Sarangal.

Rajesh Tripathi, additional secretary, revenue and rehabilitation, and director, land records, settlement, consolidation, and land acquisition, Jalandhar, is the new Muktsar DC in place of Harpreet Singh Sudan.

The posting orders of Paramvir and Sudan will be issued later.