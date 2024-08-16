 Punjab: Moga, Mansa, Muktsar, Gurdaspur districts get new DCs - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Moga, Mansa, Muktsar, Gurdaspur districts get new DCs

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 16, 2024 02:28 PM IST

Vishesh Sarangal new Moga deputy commissioner, while Kulwant Singh transferred as Mansa DC, Rajesh Tripathi as Muktsar DC and Uma Shankar Gupta as Gurdaspur DC.

The Punjab government has issued transfer orders of six IAS officers, including four deputy commissioners, with immediate effect.

The Punjab government has issued transfer orders of six IAS officers, including four deputy commissioners, with immediate effect. (Representational photo)
The Punjab government has issued transfer orders of six IAS officers, including four deputy commissioners, with immediate effect. (Representational photo)

Kulwant Singh, deputy commissioner (DC), Moga, and commissioner, municipal corporation, Moga, has been posted as the Mansa DC in place of Paramvir Singh, according to orders issued by the chief secretary on Thursday.

Vishesh Sarangal, deputy commissioner, Gurdaspur, is now the Moga DC in addition to being the MC commissioner.

Uma Shankar Gupta, director, local government, has been transferred as the Gurdaspur DC. He replaces Sarangal.

Rajesh Tripathi, additional secretary, revenue and rehabilitation, and director, land records, settlement, consolidation, and land acquisition, Jalandhar, is the new Muktsar DC in place of Harpreet Singh Sudan.

The posting orders of Paramvir and Sudan will be issued later.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Moga, Mansa, Muktsar, Gurdaspur districts get new DCs
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On