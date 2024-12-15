Punjab municipal polls: 86 nominations rejected in 5 MCs during scrutiny of papers

As many as 86 nominations were rejected after the scrutiny of papers in five municipal corporations – Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Phagwara and Patiala – where elections are to take place on December 21. Elections to five municipal corporations, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Phagwara and Patiala, are slated to take place on December 21. (HT Photo)

An official spokesperson of Punjab State Election Commission revealed that 53 nominations were rejected from Amritsar MC, 19 from Ludhiana, eight from Patiala, five from Jalandhar and one from Phagwara.