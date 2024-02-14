Farmers' Protest: Punjab on high alert, heavy police deployment at Haryana borders

Even as the police are not thwarting any movement of farmers from the state towards Delhi, a high alert has been sounded in Punjab with almost 70% of the total state police force told to remain in the field. Police use tear gas to disperse farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Patiala district, on Tuesday. Even as the police are not thwarting any movement of farmers from the state towards Delhi, a high alert has been sounded in Punjab with almost 70% of the total state police force told to remain in the field. (PTI)

According to a senior Punjab Police official, even at the entry points of Haryana, where the neighbouring state has erected large barricades to block farmers from proceeding towards the national capital, a heavy police force has been deputed by Punjab to control any law and order situation.

“We are not stopping any farmer from entering Haryana. Rather, we are guarding the entry points just to ensure that law and order in Punjab remains under control,” said a senior police official.

Heavy police force has been deployed at the Khanauri and Shambhu borders. According to an official spokesperson of the Punjab government, keeping in view the safety of the farmers sustaining injuries in police action, the Punjab government has not only alerted all the hospitals adjoining the Haryana border but also directed doctors to put stay at hospitals and intensified the deployment of ambulances along the border.

The Punjab government has also urged the Haryana government to exercise restraint in firing tear gas and enforcing lathicharge on protesting farmers.

“The state government stands firm with the farmers at this hour,” an official spokesperson said.

Early this morning, Punjab Police’s internal intelligence assessment was that not more than 10,000 farmers were moving towards Delhi from various districts of the state. However, police officials have apprehension that this movement could increase multifold if the tussle of farmers with the Haryana Police results in any clash.

“That is the reason why we have kept all district police on high alert and check the movements of unruly elements,” said the senior police official.

He said there is no direction to stop the farmers’ movement within the state.