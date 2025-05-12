Punjab: Only one psychiatrist for 32 OOAT centres in Patiala district

Punjab’s efforts to combat drug abuse are being hampered due to shortage of psychiatrists, undermining the effectiveness of the state’s anti-drug initiatives. Parminder Singh, president of the Government De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Employees’ Union, Punjab, has urged the state government to strengthen manpower in OOAT centres as part of the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign. (HT File)

Despite intensified campaigns like “Yudh Nashian Virudh”, the lack of mental health professionals, particularly in the health department, is hindering essential treatment services, such as safe and supervised withdrawal for addicts.

In Patiala, for instance, over 4,000 patients visit the district’s 32 outpatient opioid-assisted treatment (OOAT) clinics daily, but there is only one psychiatrist to oversee these centres. Experts say that psychiatrists are essential for monitoring and adjusting opioid dosages, approving new patient registrations, and authorising home dosages. Without their supervision, treatment outcomes remain limited.

Parminder Singh, president of the Government De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Employees’ Union, Punjab, highlighted the urgency: “Only a psychiatrist can approve home dosage, and there is just one in the entire district. We urge the government to strengthen manpower in OOAT centres as part of the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign.”

He further said that minimum eight psychiatrists dedicated to OOAT clinics were required for the district. Besides, there are only 19 councillors in the district against the required 64.

Acknowledging the issue, Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh recently announced plans to empanel private psychiatrists to bridge the gap. Local health officials, including Patiala civil surgeon Dr Jagpalinder Singh, confirmed they have raised the matter with state authorities.

At Samana civil hospital, a patient said: “I can’t visit the centre daily due to my health. I requested a week’s medicine supply, but the officials denied it, citing lack of a psychiatrist to approve it.”

Another patient added: “We travel from remote areas every day for treatment. The psychiatrist shortage is delaying our recovery.”