Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf tourney: Diya clinches championship bowl

Diya Brar grabbed corners and clinched championship bowl with the gross score of 234, followed by Sakshi Mehta 238 and Mehar Nijjer 239 on the final day of the 27th Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championship 2021 at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday.

Sonu Kalkat won silver salver with the nett score of 215. President of the golf club gave away the prizes.

In the silver division, Anjali Nangal won with the gross score of 282 and Archana Kumar was the runner up with a score of 286. Lakhi Swain with a a score of 218 was the nett winner.

In the bronze division, Navina Kahai maintained her lead and won the bronze plate with a score of 312, Inder Gill was declared runner up (326) and Baljinder Mangat won the nett prize.

Junior shield was bagged by Mehar Nijjer with a score of 157 and Diya Brar (159) was the runner up.

Shiraz Singh (170) won the Neelu Chopra Trophy and nett winner was Anjali Nagpal (147).

Anjali Nagpal bagged the super senior challenge cup with the gross score of 187. She was also declared the nett winner (147).

The winner of the overall Neelu Chopra Cup was Sonu Kalkat (215).