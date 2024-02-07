Punjab panchayat elections likely after Lok Sabha polls

Strap: Punjab govt withdrew its notification on dissolution of panchayats on August 31, 2023, when it failed to justify premature dissolution of panchayats in HC With the poll bugle for the Lok Sabha elections having been sounded, Punjab is likely to hold general elections for the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) after the parliamentary elections. (HT File Photo)

After being reprimanded by the Punjab and Haryana high court, which set aside the state government’s order to dissolve panchayats before the completion of their five-year term, the government is proceeding cautiously.

Last time, the political setup drew criticism, with two IAS officers being suspended for issuing a contentious order to dissolve panchayats before their five-year term of functioning. Later, the notification was withdrawn.

Now, the rural development and panchayats department have sought details about the completion of five-year terms of all 13,241 panchayats in the state before taking a decision to dissolve them and appoint an administrator.

Although the last panchayat elections in the state were held in January 2019, the five-year term of a gram panchayat starts from the first date of its meeting.

After taking details and holding discussions, a formal file has been moved to the chief minister’s office to issue appropriate orders to dissolve the panchayats and appoint administrators, confirmed an official.

He said that once the file is approved, the panchayats which have completed the five-year term will be dissolved. The remaining ones will be dissolved as their due dates approach, and this process will end by almost the first week of March.

“We have received details that out of 13,241 gram panchayats, 153 panchayat samitis, and 22 zila parishads, almost 95% have held their first meeting before January 31. There are some panchayats where due to a non-clear mandate or any other issue, the functioning started in March. District officials will appoint administrators whenever the due date of expiry of the term of each panchayat is approaching,” said the official.

As the government is already gearing up for parliamentary polls, the elections for panchayats will be held after the Lok Sabha elections. The Panchayati Raj Act also provides a provision for holding elections within six months from the completion of the term of a panchayat.

The Punjab government withdrew its notification on the dissolution of panchayats on August 31, 2023, when it failed to justify the premature dissolution of panchayats in the high court.

According to that notification issued on August 10, the state government had notified the dissolution of panchayats and declared elections for the members of gram panchayats, panchayat samitis, and zila parishads under the Panchayati Raj Act. The elections for panchayats were to be held on December 31.

Despite attempts, financial commissioner, rural development, Alok Shekhar could not be contacted for comments.