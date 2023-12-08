close_game
Punjab: Panic grips Ludhiana locality after leopard spotted, caught on CCTV

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 08, 2023 03:30 PM IST

Team of wildlife and police officials at Centra Greens society on Pakhowal Road, residents told to stay indoors, keep pets inside, too

Panic gripped Centra Greens near Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Ludhiana on Friday morning after CCTV footage showing a leopard on the prowl on Thursday night surfaced.

A video grab of the leopard spotted in the parking of the Centra Greens society on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana on Thursday night. (CCTV footage)
A video grab of the leopard spotted in the parking of the Centra Greens society on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana on Thursday night.

Following the information, forest department and police officials reached the area, while the colony management issued a notice to residents to stay indoors and keep their pets inside.

Police officials at the multi-storeyed residential complex of Centra Greens society in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Police officials at the multi-storeyed residential complex of Centra Greens society in Ludhiana on Friday.

District forest officer, wildlife, Vikram Luthra said that following the information, a team of officials has been deputed in the colony. The leopard is yet to be traced.

“We are putting up cages and checking around but till the leopard is caught, we request society residents to stay at home and move out only if there is any emergency,” said the officer.

