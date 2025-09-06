Search
Punjab: Patiala court defers MLA Pathanmajra’s bail plea to Sept 8

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 06:12 am IST

The Sanaur legislator, 50, had fled from his relative and Haryana Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (HSGMC) member Gurnam Singh Laddi’s house at Dabri village in Karnal on September 2

The local court in Patiala on Friday deferred the hearing on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra’s anticipatory bail plea in a rape case to September 8.

The Sanaur legislator, 50, had fled from his relative and Haryana Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (HSGMC) member Gurnam Singh Laddi’s house at Dabri village in Karnal on September 2, minutes after a Punjab Police team arrived to arrest him. He has been on the run since then. The Haryana Police has also registered a case against the AAP legislator and his relative, Laadi, for obstruction of discharge from official duty, escape from custody, and other charges.

Patiala police had booked the AAP MLA at the Civil Lines police station on September 1 on charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation. The case was registered based on a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman.

Pathanmajra had filed an anticipatory bail through his advocates in the district court on Thursday.

Advocate Simranjit Saggu, counsel for Pathanmajra, said the court deferred the matter for Monday after the advocate of the complainant sought the next date to produce some evidence.

