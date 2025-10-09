Punjab Police bust BKI terror module, recover 2.5kg IED from two operatives

The Jalandhar counter-intelligence unit has busted a Babbar Khalsa International terror module operated by UK-based handlers Nishan Jaurian and Adesh Jamarai on the directions of BKI mastermind Harwinder Singh Rinda. The Jalandhar counter-intelligence unit has busted a Babbar Khalsa International terror module and recovered 2.5kg of improvised explosive device/RDX and a remote control, police said on Thursday. (X)

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday that the two operatives, Gurjinder Singh and Diwan Singh, were apprehended from Jalandhar and 2.5kg of improvised explosive device/RDX and a remote control were recovered from them.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the IED was intended for a targeted terror attack. The FIR has been registered at police station, SSOC, Amritsar under relevant sections of UAPA and Explosives Substances Act,” the DGP said.

He said Punjab Police is steadfast in its mission to dismantle transnational terror and organised crime networks sponsored by Pakistan’s ISI and maintain peace in Punjab.