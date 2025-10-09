Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Punjab Police bust BKI terror module, recover 2.5kg IED from two operatives

    Probe reveals IED was intended for targeted terror attack by module operated by UK-based handlers on Harwinder Rinda’s directions.

    Published on: Oct 9, 2025 11:55 AM IST
    By Navrajdeep Singh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Jalandhar counter-intelligence unit has busted a Babbar Khalsa International terror module operated by UK-based handlers Nishan Jaurian and Adesh Jamarai on the directions of BKI mastermind Harwinder Singh Rinda.

    The Jalandhar counter-intelligence unit has busted a Babbar Khalsa International terror module and recovered 2.5kg of improvised explosive device/RDX and a remote control, police said on Thursday. (X)
    The Jalandhar counter-intelligence unit has busted a Babbar Khalsa International terror module and recovered 2.5kg of improvised explosive device/RDX and a remote control, police said on Thursday. (X)

    Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday that the two operatives, Gurjinder Singh and Diwan Singh, were apprehended from Jalandhar and 2.5kg of improvised explosive device/RDX and a remote control were recovered from them.

    “Preliminary investigation reveals that the IED was intended for a targeted terror attack. The FIR has been registered at police station, SSOC, Amritsar under relevant sections of UAPA and Explosives Substances Act,” the DGP said.

    He said Punjab Police is steadfast in its mission to dismantle transnational terror and organised crime networks sponsored by Pakistan’s ISI and maintain peace in Punjab.

    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Punjab Police Bust BKI Terror Module, Recover 2.5kg IED From Two Operatives
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes