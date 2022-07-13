Punjab police firing cases: Trial court seeks status reports within fortnight
A trial court in Faridkot on Tuesday directed the two Punjab Police special investigation teams (SITs) probing the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing incidents to submit their status reports within a fortnight.
The order was passed by the court of additional sessions judge Rajiv Kalra during a hearing in the Behbal Kalan firing case on the framing of charges against the accused. Two Sikh protesters — Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district — were killed on October 14, 2015, after police resorted to firing to disperse those protesting against a sacrilege incident.
Apart from former director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini, all the accused — including suspended inspector general of police (IGP) Paramraj Singh Umaranagal and former senior superintendent of police Charanjit Singh Sharma — appeared before the trial court on Tuesday. Saini had sought exemption from personal appearance on health grounds, which was allowed by the court. The matter was adjourned to August 20 to wait for the police report.
“The present case related to an incident of Behbal Kalan and the investigation with regard to another incident related to Kotkapura is still going on. The SIT of both incidents of Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan have been directed by the Punjab and Haryana high court to submit the final reports under Section 173 of CrPC before the court at the earliest. While observing so, Hon’ble High Court has directed this court to take all these cases simultaneously on the same day and decide the same in accordance with law,” the judge said.
Earlier this week, the HC had disposed of five pleas filed by Saini and others while asking the SITs to expedite the probe into the two police firing cases. An SIT led by additional director general of police LK Yadav is probing the Kotkapura firing incident while another SIT led by inspector general of police Naunihal Singh is probing the Behbal Kalan incident.
Online fraud: Jagraon grocer duped of ₹60 lakh
A Jagraon grocer was duped of ₹60.10 lakh by a fraudster impersonating as his NRI relative. The victim, Pardeep Kumar, 58, of New Grain Market, Mullanpur, stated that the fraudster called him in April from an overseas number on WhatsApp, impersonating as his cousin is settled in Canada. Pardeep stated that he borrowed the money and transferred it to the bank account shared by the accused.
Will review cleaning of Buddha Nullah regularly: Punjab environment minister
Punjab science technology and environment minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Tuesday took stock of the progress of the ongoing Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project and directed officials of Ludhiana municipal corporation, sewage board, Punjab Pollution Control Board and other departments to expedite all works under the project. Presiding over a meeting held at Jamalpur treatment plant, Hayer said cleaning the nullah is a foremost priority of the Punjab government.
Four men arrested for killing 13 people during 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur
A special investigation team of the Uttar Pradesh Police probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that claimed 127 lives in Kanpur arrested four more accused, including a three-time corporator, for allegedly killing 13 people in four separate cases at Dabauli and Govind Nagar areas of the city. Deputy inspector general of police Balendu Bhushan Singh, who is heading the SIT, said that so far 21 of the 73 identified suspects in 11 cases have been arrested.
Officials asked to release water from Almatti dam
Considering the heavy downpour in the catchment area of the Koyana and Krishna rivers, the Maharashtra water resources department has requested the superintending engineer of the Almatti reservoir to increase water discharge up to 100,000 cusecs to avoid a flood-like situation in the southern parts of the state. Sangli irrigation circle, superintending engineer, Milind Naik, said that there is daily coordination between them considering the rainfall situation in the river catchment area.
PRTC to add 219 buses for new routes under kilometre scheme
The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation is set to add 219 new buses to its fleet to improve transport services in the state, transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Tuesday. Bhullar said the buses were being added to the PRTC fleet to meet the demand following new bus route permits issued by the state government.
