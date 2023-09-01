Punjab: Police freeze properties of seven drug smugglers in Amritsar

The rural police have frozen assets worth ₹4.11 crore belonging to seven drug smugglers under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act-1985. Senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Satinder Singh said the frozen properties include smugglers’ residential houses, agricultural land, a commercial plot, two cars, a motorcycle and some cash. (HT photo)

The accused were arrested for smuggling commercial quantity of heroin and intoxicating tablets. Five of the smugglers were arrested with 42 kg of heroin, while the other two were arrested with around 9 lakh intoxicating tablets.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Satinder Singh said the frozen properties include smugglers’ residential houses, agricultural land, a commercial plot, two cars, a motorcycle and some cash.

The police had booked Darbara Singh, alias Bara, and Dalbir Singh of Dhanoe Khurd village, Bikramjit Singh, alias Bikka, of Kakkar village, Tasbir Singh, alias Bhalwan, of Dhanoe Kalan and Gurminder Singh, alias Lali, of Cheecha village in Amritsar for heroin smuggling. Navjot Singh and Samme Kumar of Amritsar city were booked for smuggling intoxicating tablets.

Dhanoe, Kakkar and Chhecha villages are infamous for drug smuggling. Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police have recovered many Pakistan drones and heroin consignments in these villages.

Sources said the accused smuggled drugs from Pakistan and had purchased these properties using drug money.

One of the accused, Bikka, was arrested in 2021 by a team of special task force (STF). In 2012, a case was registered against him for possessing 11 kg of heroin, foreign currency (drug money) worth ₹5 lakh, a pistol and eight cartridges.

The SSP said their teams have identified more smugglers who were arrested for smuggling of commercial quantity of drugs in the district. “Similar action will be taken against all of them,” he added.

