Punjab: Police identify escort vehicle that hit Lt Gen Hooda’s car

The Punjab Police have identified the escort vehicle that had hit the car being driven by Lt Gen DS Hooda (retd) on the Zirakpur flyover on November 12, and issued a show-cause notice to the two cops attached with it.

According to an action taken report posted by Special DGP (Traffic) AS Rai in response to Hooda’s post about the incident on X, senior police officers, including Mohali SP (Traffic) and Zirakpur ASP, met the retired army officer to brief him on the sequence of events.

“They assured him of a thorough inquiry and appropriate action against those responsible. A review of CCTV footage revealed that due to heavy traffic on the Zirakpur-Ambala road, a gap developed between the protectee’s vehicle and the escort vehicle,” read the statement.

It further said while attempting to close this gap, the escort vehicle tried a sharp overtaking manoeuvre, which resulted in “minor” contact with Lt Gen Hooda’s vehicle.

The police, however, did not name the protectee with whom the escort vehicle was attached.

The statement said Punjab Police had issued a show-cause notice to the two personnel involved for lapses in traffic discipline.

Amid heavy criticism, the department has also circulated a reinforced Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to all escort and pilot drivers to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Reacting to Rai’s post on X about the police action, Hooda asked the Punjab DGP and Special DGP Traffic not to underplay the deliberately promoted behaviour of the driver.

“Met your two extremely professional and courteous officers yesterday. My only request is to not underplay the deliberately provocative behaviour of the driver. Everyone will be better served by it. This is my last communication on this matter,” Hooda wrote on X.

After the November 12 incident, Hooda, a former Northern Army Commander, had taken to social media, calling the police behaviour “arrogant” and “against the spirit of the uniform”.

Hooda had alleged that at 4 pm, while driving with his wife on the Zirakpur flyover, two Punjab Police jeeps escorting a VIP towards Ambala come from behind with sirens blaring.

“Slowed the vehicle to let the first vehicle pass, the VIP vehicle perhaps took three additional seconds to pass because there was heavy traffic. Angered, the rear escort jeep, while overtaking from the left, deliberately cut sharply right, hitting the front of my car and then sped off,” the retired army officer had written on X.

Expressing dismay over the incident, Lt Gen Hooda said, “The arrogance and impunity of someone who is supposed to be a guardian of law soils the uniform and reputation of the organisation. Hope @BhagwantMann and @DGPPunjabPolice take note. “

In response, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav regretted the distress and concern caused to Hooda and his wife, and said, “Such behaviour, if established, is completely unacceptable and contrary to the values of professionalism and public service that Punjab Police stands for.”

On Wednesday, Yadav said he had personally discussed the matter with special DGP (Traffic) AS Rai and directions were issued to identify the vehicles and personnel involved, assuring that the matter was being taken seriously and appropriate action would be initiated to ensure accountability.