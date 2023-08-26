7 Punjab police officials spotted with gangster at birthday bash, 5 transferred

Five Punjab Police inspectors, posted in Amritsar city, were transferred after two videos purportedly showing them and two deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) attending a birthday bash where gangster Kamal Kumar alias Bori was also present, made it to the social media. The two DSPs, Sanjeev Kumar (in check shirt) and Parvesh Chopra (white shirt), and gangster Kamal Kumar alias Bori (in red t-shirt) at the birthday party. (HT File)

However, no action has so far been taken against the two DSPs in question -- Sanjeev Kumar and Parvesh Chopra, posted in Amritsar-rural district.

While three of the inspectors -- Gurwinder Singh, Neeraj Kumar, Gagandeep Singh -- have been shifted to Malerkotla district, the other two -- Harinder Singh and Dharminder Kalyan—have been sent to Mansa district.

The videos were allegedly shot at social activist Kumar Darshan’s birthday party, organised at a hotel in Amritsar on August 7.

In the first video clip, DSP Sanjeev Kumar is seen singing a song while Bori walks around. In the second video, inspector Gurwinder Singh is seen singing while Bori claps.

Soon after the videos started making the rounds of social media, Amritsar police commissioner Naunihal Singh transferred the five inspectors to police lines with immediate effect. HT has a copy of the transfer order. In the order, one lady inspector was also transferred to the police lines while 14 more cops were given new postings, mostly as station house officers (SHOs).

Replying to a text message, the CP said an inquiry has been marked to ascertain the ‘links’ of the five inspectors with ‘unscrupulous elements’.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, rural) Satinder Singh didn’t respond to repeated calls on action against the two DSPs.

Parvesh Chopra is posted as DSP Attari while Sanjeev Kumar is posted as DSP Ajnala in Amritsar rural.

Bori faces 18 criminal cases

According to the police, Bori faces around 18 criminal cases, including that of murder, attempt-to-murder, and heroin and arms smuggling. A senior police official, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Bori was on bail in most of the cases. We have to check if he was declared proclaimed offender in any criminal case.”

DSP Parvesh Chopra said, “It was the birthday party of Kumar Darshan, who is a social activist. Kumar had invited us on August 7. We went there as Kumar’s guest around 9:30 pm. We stayed there for around 20 minutes. We don’t know who were the other guests.”

Meanwhile, Kumar Darshan, who is the chairman of Pawan Valmiki Tirth Action Committee, also conducted a press conference in Amritsar, and said, “Along with police officials, some doctors, advocates and other social workers had also attended the function. Terming Kamal, who is also a social worker, as gangster is not fair.”