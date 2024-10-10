Punjab: Police nab jail warden and two others for smuggling narcotics

Three persons, including a jail warden in Amritsar, have been arrested for allegedly being part of a narcotic smuggling network. The jail warden Gurmej Singh was supplying drugs to prisoners lodged in central jail in Amritsar, Gaurav Yadav, director general of police (DGP), Punjab, said. (HT File)

Gaurav Yadav, director general of police (DGP), Punjab, said on Thursday that 4.50kg heroin and ₹4.32 lakh in cash were recovered from Akashdeep Singh and Satwinderpal Singh alias Satti, both residents of Guru Hargobindpura in Chheharta, Amritsar. The duo, who are brothers, were supplying drugs to jail warden Gurmej Singh.

“The jail warden Gurmej Singh was supplying drugs to prisoners lodged in central jail in Amritsar,” the DGP said.

The development comes a day after Amritsar police nabbed three drug smugglers and recovered 5kg heroin and ₹3.95 lakh in cash from them.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that accused Akashdeep and Satwinderpal were dealing with Pakistan-based drug smugglers, who were using drones to smuggle drugs across the border.

Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the police had information that the two brothers had retrieved a huge consignment of narcotics dropped using drone from across the border and concealed it at their residence in Guru Hargobindpura, Chheharta.

The police laid a trap and arrested the brothers from Guru Hargobindpura.

“During interrogation, Akashdeep and Satwinderpal revealed that they used to supply heroin to jail warden Gurmej Singh to supply it to drug smugglers lodged in the jail,” the DGP said.

Following revelations regarding connivance of the jail warden, the police nabbed Gurmej Singh from Fatehpur area of Amritsar, Bhullar said.

“We have registered an FIR and a probe is on. The investigation has revealed that the jail warden was acting as a mediator between drug smugglers in the jail. We are also trying to identify the smugglers in the jail to whom the heroin was being supplied,” the DGP added.