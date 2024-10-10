Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Police nab jail warden and two others for smuggling narcotics

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Oct 11, 2024 05:10 AM IST

Gaurav Yadav, director general of police (DGP), Punjab, said on Thursday that 4.50kg heroin and ₹4.32 lakh in cash were recovered from Akashdeep Singh and Satwinderpal Singh alias Satti, both residents of Guru Hargobindpura in Chheharta, Amritsar. The duo, who are brothers, were supplying drugs to jail warden Gurmej Singh

Three persons, including a jail warden in Amritsar, have been arrested for allegedly being part of a narcotic smuggling network.

The jail warden Gurmej Singh was supplying drugs to prisoners lodged in central jail in Amritsar, Gaurav Yadav, director general of police (DGP), Punjab, said. (HT File)
The jail warden Gurmej Singh was supplying drugs to prisoners lodged in central jail in Amritsar, Gaurav Yadav, director general of police (DGP), Punjab, said. (HT File)

Gaurav Yadav, director general of police (DGP), Punjab, said on Thursday that 4.50kg heroin and 4.32 lakh in cash were recovered from Akashdeep Singh and Satwinderpal Singh alias Satti, both residents of Guru Hargobindpura in Chheharta, Amritsar. The duo, who are brothers, were supplying drugs to jail warden Gurmej Singh.

“The jail warden Gurmej Singh was supplying drugs to prisoners lodged in central jail in Amritsar,” the DGP said.

The development comes a day after Amritsar police nabbed three drug smugglers and recovered 5kg heroin and 3.95 lakh in cash from them.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that accused Akashdeep and Satwinderpal were dealing with Pakistan-based drug smugglers, who were using drones to smuggle drugs across the border.

Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the police had information that the two brothers had retrieved a huge consignment of narcotics dropped using drone from across the border and concealed it at their residence in Guru Hargobindpura, Chheharta.

The police laid a trap and arrested the brothers from Guru Hargobindpura.

“During interrogation, Akashdeep and Satwinderpal revealed that they used to supply heroin to jail warden Gurmej Singh to supply it to drug smugglers lodged in the jail,” the DGP said.

Following revelations regarding connivance of the jail warden, the police nabbed Gurmej Singh from Fatehpur area of Amritsar, Bhullar said.

“We have registered an FIR and a probe is on. The investigation has revealed that the jail warden was acting as a mediator between drug smugglers in the jail. We are also trying to identify the smugglers in the jail to whom the heroin was being supplied,” the DGP added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On