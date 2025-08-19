Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
Punjab Police recover hand-grenade after arresting two BKI operatives

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 19, 2025 02:18 pm IST

All accused were acting on the directions of Canada-based BKI masterminds Zeeshan Akhtar and Ajay Gill, says DGP

The counter-intelligence team of Jalandhar arrested two operatives of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and recovered a hand-grenade from them, Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday.

The counter-intelligence team of Jalandhar arrested two operatives of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and recovered a hand-grenade from them. (Representational photo)

The accused were identified as Vishavjit Singh, who was arrested from Kolkata, while he was trying to flee to Malaysia, and Jackson from Nakodar.

DGP Yadav said their names cropped up during the interrogation of two BKI operatives Ritik Naroliya and a juvenile from Rajasthan, who were apprehended along with three accomplices on August 12.

“All accused were acting on the directions of Canada-based BKI masterminds Zeeshan Akhtar and Ajay Gill,” he said.

“Accused Vishavjit and Jackson retrieved two hand-grenades from Beas through their associates in last week of July this year, from which one grenade was exploded in a liqour shop in SBS Nagar on August 7 by other members of this module,” he said.

The FIR has been registered at State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar.

