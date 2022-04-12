Punjab Police worst in taking action on women’s complaints, says NCW chief
National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Tuesday lashed out at cops for not taking appropriate action in matters related to women, stating that the Punjab Police were the worst.
Sharma, who was in Ludhiana to take up women’s complaints, also alleged that the state police department was working under political pressure and failed to reply to the commission on multiple times.
Sharing the example of Ludhiana police, the NCW chief said the department had not replied to 170 cases put up by the commission. She had a similar grievance against the Mohali police too.
“The Punjab Police do not take the (women-related) matters seriously. If the police do not reply to the commission, we can easily assume how they deal with the victims,” said Sharma, while showering praises on the Kerala Police for actively dealing with such cases.
During the session held at the Circuit House, the commission heard 65 cases related to women, including rape, domestic violence and sexual harassment at work.
A 44-year-old woman, who had last year accused Lok Insaaf Party head and then state legislator Simarjeet Singh Bains of rape, also appeared before the commission. A Ludhiana court on Tuesday declared Bains a proclaimed offender in the case. Sharma said that the failure of the Punjab Police to arrest Bains “clearly” indicated political pressure.
“The women are not only victims of different crimes, but they are also victims of police apathy,” said Sharma, adding that she has directed the Punjab Police to take action on all complaints brought before them.
-
Mohit Kamboj asks BMC to withdraw show cause notice
Mumbai A week after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a show cause notice to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohit Kamboj citing illegal alterations within the premises of the Khushi Pride Belmondo Building at Santacruz (West), Kamboj on Tuesday filed his reply stating that the notice is illegal and have asked the civic body to withdraw it. In the notice, the BMC had pointed out several alterations as unauthorised construction.
-
Bhopal Police registers FIR against Congress leader over his tweet
Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh for allegedly conspiring to instigate communal violence by posting misleading tweets. The FIR was filed based on the complaint of one a resident of Bhopal, Prakash Mande. The case was registered under sections 153A, 295A, 465, 505 (2) of IPC. Mande complained that Singh posted a fabricated photo that might instigate communal violence.
-
5124 posts created for UPSSF, to provide security at district courts
The home department press note stated that as many as 87 posts have been created for UPSSF headquarters in Lucknow and 5,037 posts for five companies, to be initially set up at Lucknow, Prayagraj, Mathura, Gorakhpur and Saharanpur. The press note further read that the posts of five commandants and five deputy commandants each, along with 25 assistant commandants have been created for five companies of UPSSF.
-
Saksham-22 will create awareness about clean and green energy: Swatantra Dev Singh
Jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh inaugurated the people-centric fuel conservation mega campaign 'Saksham-2022' at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Monday. Saksham (Sanrakshan Kshamata Mahotsav) is an annual mass awareness campaign sponsored by oil marketing companies for educating the masses about environmental protection. This year, Saksham's theme is — “Celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav through green and clean energy.” Energy secure and energy-efficient Bharat is truly the Atmanirbhar Bharat,” added Swatantra Dev Singh.
-
Man wanted for firing at girl in her house in Agra arrested
The Agra police on Monday arrested an accused, who was wanted for attacking a girl inside her house on April 1 after she spurned Luv Gurjar's marriage proposal. SSP/DIG Agra SK Singh said based on the confession of Luv Gurjar two of his associates-- Suraj Baghel and Raghu Thakur-- were also arrested on Tuesday. The officer said police had registered a named FIR at Itimad-ud-daula police station against the accused on April 1.
