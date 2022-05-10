Punjab Police zero in on Pakistan-based terrorist Rinda’s role in intel HQ blast
A day after their intelligence headquarters in Mohali became the target of the rocket-propelled grenade attack, Punjab Police have zeroed in on the role of gangster-turned-Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is emerging as the mastermind.
Also read: ‘Use of RPG is worrying…’: Central security agencies on alert after Mohali blast
According to senior police officials, preliminary probe suggests the attack was executed by a gang active in Punjab and Haryana at the behest of Rinda. More than 20 people have been detained in connection with Monday night’s blast.
The explosion, believed to be the result of the rocket-propelled grenade attack, took place in Mohali at 7.45pm on Monday, leading to a high alert in Punjab. Though no one was injured, the blast in room number 41 on the third floor of the headquarters shattered windows of the building.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who chaired a meeting of senior Punjab Police officials, including state director general of police VK Bhawra, confirmed that “a few persons have been arrested, whereas a few others are being arrested”. Things are expected to be clear by Tuesday evening. “Those carrying out such acts will have to pay for it,” Mann said.
Two gangsters used car to launch RPG
Initial investigation has revealed that two persons used a car to launch the grenade attack on the intelligence headquarters and fled towards Haryana.
Rinda, the gangster who is under the protection of Pakistan agencies in their country, is active in anti-India operations with the focus on Khalistan. He has been using his links among gangsters to carry out terror activities in Punjab.
Punjab Police recently busted three modules linked with Rinda that had attacked the crime investigation agency (CIA) police station at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Kalma police post in Rupnagar.
Security agencies have repeatedly been alerting Punjab about the increasing activities of gangsters and the money being pushed by him in Punjab to pay the gangsters to carry out terror activities.
Grenade hit roof before falling on chair
The police registered a case against unknown persons under Sections 307, Section 16 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, (UAPA), and Section 16 of the Explosive Act on the complaint of Balkar Singh, the security in-charge at the Sohana police station.
The case has been registered on the statement of sub-inspector Balkar Singh, who is the security in-charge of the Mohali-based intelligence headquarters.
Balkar Singh said that he was on duty in the evening and at around 7.45pm on Monday, there was an explosion. When he went on the third floor, there was smoke emanating from room number 41. “When we went inside, we found the rocket-propelled grenade on the chair. It had been shattered the window and hit the roof of the room before falling on the chair,” he said in the FIR.
A senior official of Punjab Police intelligence headquarters said, “We are hopeful of cracking the case on today itself. We have already arrested a few persons in this regard.”
-
18-year-old Bengaluru boy leaves home to die, gets buried alive accidentally
In a chilling incident, an 18-year-old PU student was reportedly buried alive under construction material on the premises of an under-construction building in Bengaluru's Marathalli area on Saturday. It is reported that The deceased, Somanath had left home a night before, leaving behind a death note. The deceased, Somanath, was a bright student studying at a private college and was a resident of Katmandu Layout in Hoskote Town.
-
Noida authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari’s arrest in contempt case stayed for a day by SC
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of Noida authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, against whom a non-bailable warrant was issued by the Allahabad high court last week in connection with a contempt case. A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, passed a brief order staying the high court directive, and listed Maheshwari's appeal for a hearing on Wednesday.
-
AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat detained during demolition drive in Delhi's Mangolpuri
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mukesh Ahlawat was detained on Tuesday during an anti-encroachment drive that was underway in the Mangolpuri area by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. Police said the local MLA was detained to ensure the exercise was not jeopardised. Ahlawat earlier said there was no need for the demolition drive and the civic body should first prove there was encroachment.
-
Supreme Court stays arrest of Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari in contempt case
Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of Noida CEO and senior IAS officer Ritu Maheshwari in a contempt case linked to land acquisition. Last Friday, the Allahabad high court had issued a non-bailable warrant against her and directed police to produce her before it within a week.
-
Bengaluru police raid rave party, find ₹3 lakh worth of drugs; 33 held
Police from the Jeevan Bima Nagar on Sunday night raided a rave party at Otto's Gastropub on the Old Airport Road where they held around 33 people for selling and consuming drugs. Police crashed the party at around 12:30 p.m. after receiving information that several drugs were being peddled. The raid went on till 2 a.m., while the party had started at 10 p.m.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics