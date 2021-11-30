Punjab polls: Bikram Majithia, Jagir Kaur declared Akali nominees from Majitha, Bholath

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday announced the candidature of party MLA Bikram Singh Majithia from Majitha and former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Jagir Kaur from the Bholath constituency for the upcoming assembly elections to be held in early 2022.

With this, the party has announced candidates from a total of 89 segments.

As per the pre-poll arrangement, the SAD is contesting from 97 seats while its coalition partner Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is fielding candidates from 20 segments.

Now, the SAD has to announce candidates on eight more seats. The BSP has also announced candidates from at least a dozen assembly segments.

Majithia, a three-time MLA from the Majitha constituency, held key portfolios in the SAD-led governments from 2007 to 2017. Jagir Kaur, a two-time MLA, was moved out of the SGPC in the annual polls of office-bearers on Monday.