Punjab polls: Channi, Sidhu hold talks with Cong leaders in Delhi to evolve strategy

Channi and Sidhu arrived in the national capital on Monday afternoon along with AICC in-charge for Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary and they later met at the party’s “war-room” office here
Published on Nov 23, 2021 12:49 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday held deliberations with Congress leaders in New Delhi to evolve a strategy for the upcoming state assembly polls, sources said.

Channi and Sidhu arrived in the national capital on Monday afternoon along with AICC in-charge for Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary and they later met at the party’s “war-room” office here.

They said the screening committee for Punjab is to be finalised that will screen party candidates for the assembly polls, besides other decisions that are to be taken by the state government ahead of the elections.

Punjab goes to polls early next year along with states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

