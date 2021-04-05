Punjab polls: Sitting Dera Bassi MLA to get SAD ticket again

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday announced that current Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma will once again be the party’s candidate from the constituency for the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections scheduled next year.

While addressing a rally as part of the Punjab Mangda Jawab campaign, he said that Sharma knows each and every street of his constituency and is aware of the problems of residents, which he has always been keen to resolve at the earliest. “Once we form the government, he will be rewarded for the service he is rendering to the people, by being inducted in the state cabinet”.

Lashing out at the Punjab government, Badal said that chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has not visited this assembly segment even once in the last four years. He added that the erstwhile SAD government had spent ₹1,256 crore on its development.

The SAD president further alleged that CM had mostly remained absent from office, which had pushed the state back on various parameters. He also said that facilities extended to the people by former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had been withdrawn.

He added that once SAD comes into power in Punjab, a time-bound inquiry will be initiated into misappropriation of MGNREGA funds. Claiming that SAD will continue to safeguard interests of the people, Badal announced that once the party forms the government in the state, it will not allow implementation of the three agricultural laws.

Speaking on the occasion, former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the chief minister had mismanaged the state to such an extent, that its debt has increased by ₹1 lakh crore in four years. She said the government has not fulfilled any of the promises made to the people or increased the outlay of the aata–daal, shagun and old age pension schemes. Senior leaders Sikander Singh Maluka and Daljit Singh Cheema were also present at the event.