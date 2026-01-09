Punjab: Prez to attend convocation ceremonies in Amritsar, Jalandhar on Jan 15, 16

Preparations are underway across Punjab’s higher education institutions as the President of India Droupadi Murmu is set to attend two convocation ceremonies this week. President of India Droupadi Murmu will attend convocation at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar on Jan 15. (File)

At Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, arrangements for the 50th Golden Jubilee Convocation, scheduled for January 15, gathered pace on Tuesday. Vice-chancellor Karamjeet Singh conducted an on-site inspection of the Golden Jubilee Convention Centre to review logistical, security and protocol-related arrangements for the event.

He was accompanied by registrar K S Chahal, dean academic affairs Palwinder Singh, dean students’ welfare Dr Harvinder Singh Saini, dean colleges Saroj Bala, and other senior university officials. After the inspection, the vice-chancellor chaired a meeting of the high-power committee, during which he said the 50th convocation was significant for the university as well as for Amritsar and Punjab.

Karamjeet Singh noted that the convocation would coincide with the visit of the President of India. Keeping the visit in view, he stressed that all arrangements should be carried out with coordination and attention to detail to avoid any lapses. He asked coordinators of various committees to ensure smooth conduct of the ceremony and emphasised the need for coordination among officers and staff.

Meanwhile, Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jalandhar will hold its 21st Convocation Ceremony on January 16 at the institute campus, with President Murmu attending as the chief guest.

Director Binod Kumar Kanaujia said degrees would be awarded to 1,452 students, including 1,011 BTech, 238 MTech, 21 MBA, 90 MSc and 92 PhD students. He added that 31 medals — comprising 30 discipline-wise medals and one Overall BTech Topper Medal — will be presented to students for academic performance.