Punjab private schools not to impose books of publishers

The Punjab government has directed the managements of schools not to impose books, published by private publishers, on students studying in their schools and they should recommend the books only published by the certified institutes.

A spokesperson of the state school education department said in Chandigarh on Tuesday that the director, school education (SE), has written to the managements of all private schools affiliated to the CBSE, ICSE and Punjab School Education Board in this regard. The aim is to protect the interest of students.

According to the spokesperson, some private school managements are imposing the books published by private publishers to students in their schools and asking them to buy the books and uniforms from particular shops at exorbitant prices.

In view of the complaints, the education department issued instructions to the managements not to directly or indirectly force the students to buy books and uniforms from special shops/firms. In case of doing so, the accreditation/no-objection certificate of the schools will be revoked.