Punjab puts off procurement to April 10 amid Covid surge

In view of the Covid spike in the state, the Punjab government will kickstart procurement operations from April 10 this year.

The decision to delay the procurement was taken at a Covid review meeting, chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu told the meeting that the department needed more time to make arrangements to ensure safe procurement amid the surge in Covid cases.

He urged the chief minister to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extension in the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana.