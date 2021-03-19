IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab puts off procurement to April 10 amid Covid surge
The decision to delay the procurement was taken at a Covid review meeting, chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT file photo)
The decision to delay the procurement was taken at a Covid review meeting, chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab puts off procurement to April 10 amid Covid surge

State food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu says department need more time to ensure safe procurement
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:57 PM IST

In view of the Covid spike in the state, the Punjab government will kickstart procurement operations from April 10 this year.

The decision to delay the procurement was taken at a Covid review meeting, chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu told the meeting that the department needed more time to make arrangements to ensure safe procurement amid the surge in Covid cases.

He urged the chief minister to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extension in the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The decision to delay the procurement was taken at a Covid review meeting, chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT file photo)
The decision to delay the procurement was taken at a Covid review meeting, chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab puts off procurement to April 10 amid Covid surge

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:57 PM IST
State food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu says department need more time to ensure safe procurement
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Union health ministry noted that Punjab along with four other states accounted for 82 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases reported in India.(HT Photo)
The Union health ministry noted that Punjab along with four other states accounted for 82 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases reported in India.(HT Photo)
india news

Night curfew, restricted seating in cinemas: Punjab imposes stricter Covid norms

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:49 PM IST
In districts apart from the worst-hit ones, Punjab chief minister has ordered reinforcement and strict monitoring of the strategy of micro-containment and containment zones.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh imposed strict restrictions to curb the Covid-19 spread in Punjab on Friday. (HT Photo)
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh imposed strict restrictions to curb the Covid-19 spread in Punjab on Friday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab closes schools, colleges till March 31 amid Covid spike

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:01 PM IST
CM orders fresh curbs, including restricting cinema hall capacity to 50% and malls to 100 besides bar on social gatherings
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gurvir Singh, 30, the son of the Shekha Khurd sarpanch, was arrested on Friday for killing two sisters of the village in Moga district on Thursday evening. (HT photo)
Gurvir Singh, 30, the son of the Shekha Khurd sarpanch, was arrested on Friday for killing two sisters of the village in Moga district on Thursday evening. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Moga sarpanch’s son arrested for shooting two sisters dead

By Harmandeep Singh
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:44 PM IST
The two daughters of a dhaba worker from Shekha Khurd village were shot in the head and neck at point-blank range on Thursday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
Until further orders, the new restrictions would begin at 9pm and continue until 5am. In picture - A deserted street after the curfew was imposed.(AFP | Representational image)
Until further orders, the new restrictions would begin at 9pm and continue until 5am. In picture - A deserted street after the curfew was imposed.(AFP | Representational image)
chandigarh news

Night curfew extended by 2 hours in Ludhiana as Covid-19 cases surge

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:31 PM IST
Earlier on Thursday, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced an extension of night curfew by two more hours in nine districts, including Ludhiana, which have reported over 100 daily new cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nadaun MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is the Congress in-charge for the elections to the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation. (HT file photo)
Nadaun MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is the Congress in-charge for the elections to the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Congress list of candidates for Dharamshala MC by Sunday: Sukhu

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Former Himachal unit chief says panels for each of the 17 wards have been sent to the party high command for final selection
READ FULL STORY
Close
The department had put 96 liquor vends on auction for the next financial year, up from 94 in 2020-21.   (HT File Photo)
The department had put 96 liquor vends on auction for the next financial year, up from 94 in 2020-21.   (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

UT excise department receives 162 bids for 80 liquor vends

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:43 AM IST
UT excise and taxation department has received 162 bids for 80 liquor vends
READ FULL STORY
Close
Besides Yamunanagar, there are 8 more Haryana cities on the list. (HT Photo)
Besides Yamunanagar, there are 8 more Haryana cities on the list. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Stone crushing, mining put Yamunanagar on 26th spot among world’s 30 most-polluted cities

By Bhavey Nagpal, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:37 AM IST
As per a report released by IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, this Haryana district has an average AQI of 74.5
READ FULL STORY
Close
Civil society groups are batting for relaxation in ‘restrictions’ on the vaccination. (Representational picture)
Civil society groups are batting for relaxation in ‘restrictions’ on the vaccination. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

Bring more groups under ambit of vaccination drive in Chandigarh, say experts

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Currently, as per the central government directives, people aged above 60 are eligible for inoculation, while those in the age group of 45 to 59 are eligible for the shot only if they have certain comorbidities specified by the Centre
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wangchuk,25, the victim (HT Photo)
Wangchuk,25, the victim (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Dehradun youth killed in Zirakpur hit-and-run

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:00 AM IST
A 25-year-old man was killed and his friend suffered injuries after a truck hit their motorcycle and drove off on the Zirakpur-Patiala road on Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
The woman had applied for four-month maternity leave after the birth of her first biological child. (HT File Photo)
The woman had applied for four-month maternity leave after the birth of her first biological child. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

‘Only women with two or less kids eligible for maternity leave’

By Surender Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:26 AM IST
Punjab and Haryana high court dismisses PGIMER nursing officer’s plea for maternity leave for her first biological child, stating her husband already has two children from his first marriage
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police said the women were inside the car with the accused before he forcibly pulled them out and opened fire near the Manuke Gill village in bus stand in Moga on Thursday. (GPicture for representational purposes only)
Police said the women were inside the car with the accused before he forcibly pulled them out and opened fire near the Manuke Gill village in bus stand in Moga on Thursday. (GPicture for representational purposes only)
chandigarh news

Sisters shot dead by sarpanch’s son in Punjab’s Moga

By Harmandeep Singh, Moga
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:24 AM IST
The accused, Gurvir Singh, is on the run, say police adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab him; motive of the crime unclear
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collecting sample from a staff member at Government Middle School, Sector 26, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
A health worker collecting sample from a staff member at Government Middle School, Sector 26, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s daily Covid cases remain over 200 for second day in a row

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:16 AM IST
The daily Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh shot up to 211 on Thursday against Wednesday’s 201, pushing the active cases to 1,466, highest in the past six months
READ FULL STORY
Close
No parallel probes in an FIR: HC to Punjab, Haryana, UT
No parallel probes in an FIR: HC to Punjab, Haryana, UT
chandigarh news

No parallel probes in an FIR: HC to Punjab, Haryana, UT

By Surender Sharma
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:13 AM IST
The court has now directed that after registration of FIR and commencement of investigation, no representation/request on behalf of accused to examine his/her innocence would be entertained by police and no parallel inquiry would be initiated
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh during a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh during a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Capt confident Sidhu will join back in his cabinet

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:11 AM IST
Says will leave no stone unturned to fulfil promises made to the people of Punjab before going back to them to seek their blessing once more
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP