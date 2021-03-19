Punjab puts off procurement to April 10 amid Covid surge
State food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu says department need more time to ensure safe procurement
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:57 PM IST
In view of the Covid spike in the state, the Punjab government will kickstart procurement operations from April 10 this year.
The decision to delay the procurement was taken at a Covid review meeting, chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu told the meeting that the department needed more time to make arrangements to ensure safe procurement amid the surge in Covid cases.
He urged the chief minister to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extension in the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana.
