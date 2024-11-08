Punjab raises Shanan project, other issues with Khattar

The Punjab government on Thursday strongly presented the case of the state related to power and urban development in front of the Centre. Shanan Hydropower Project in Himachal’s Mandi district. (HT File)

The Punjab delegation led by housing and urban development minister Hardeep Singh Mundian, power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO and local government minister Dr Ravjot Singh met Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar here at Punjab Bhawan and flagged the demands.

Khattar, who is the power, housing and urban affairs minister, assured that the Centre would sympathetically look into the issues raised by the Punjab delegation.

The delegation said Punjab has full rights over the Shanan project and added it is the right of Punjab under the Punjab Reorganisation Act.

The delegation pointed out that the state has limited capacity of hydel and thermal power projects and demanded that electricity be provided to the state from central projects on a long-term basis.

It also demanded that the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) should change the revised rules for the selection criteria of its top officials.

During the meeting, the delegation sought to increase the capacity of subsidised solar pumps for agriculture to at least 15 horsepower to promote solar energy.

It also sought permission to transfer coal to private thermal plants in Talwandi Sabo and Nabha in the state.

During the discussion related to urban development, the delegation sought extension in the deadline for the Sultanpur Lodhi Smart City project.