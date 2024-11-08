Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab raises Shanan project, other issues with Khattar

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 08, 2024 09:30 AM IST

The Punjab government has presented the case of the state related to power and urban development in front of the Centre

The Punjab government on Thursday strongly presented the case of the state related to power and urban development in front of the Centre.

Shanan Hydropower Project in Himachal’s Mandi district. (HT File)
Shanan Hydropower Project in Himachal’s Mandi district. (HT File)

The Punjab delegation led by housing and urban development minister Hardeep Singh Mundian, power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO and local government minister Dr Ravjot Singh met Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar here at Punjab Bhawan and flagged the demands.

Khattar, who is the power, housing and urban affairs minister, assured that the Centre would sympathetically look into the issues raised by the Punjab delegation.

The delegation said Punjab has full rights over the Shanan project and added it is the right of Punjab under the Punjab Reorganisation Act.

The delegation pointed out that the state has limited capacity of hydel and thermal power projects and demanded that electricity be provided to the state from central projects on a long-term basis.

It also demanded that the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) should change the revised rules for the selection criteria of its top officials.

During the meeting, the delegation sought to increase the capacity of subsidised solar pumps for agriculture to at least 15 horsepower to promote solar energy.

It also sought permission to transfer coal to private thermal plants in Talwandi Sabo and Nabha in the state.

During the discussion related to urban development, the delegation sought extension in the deadline for the Sultanpur Lodhi Smart City project.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //