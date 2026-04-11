Punjab recorded five-fold excess rain in a week: IMD

Punjab recorded nearly five times the normal rainfall between April 2 and 8, an unusual wet spell for the month, which left standing wheat crop damaged across more than 1.3 lakh acres in the state. Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said around 1.31 lakh acres of standing wheat crop had been affected, with a special girdawari already underway to assess losses. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state received 20 mm of rainfall during the week against the normal of 3.3 mm — a sharp departure from typical early-April conditions.

The excess rainfall was caused by two successive Western Disturbances (WDs) that remained active over the region from April 2 to 7 and again from April 6 to 8, bringing widespread showers across Punjab.

The untimely rain, coupled with hailstorms and strong winds, led to lodging and moisture-related damage in wheat fields, particularly in Fazilka, Moga, Muktsar, Bathinda, Mansa and Tarn Taran.

Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said around 1.31 lakh acres of standing wheat crop had been affected, with a special girdawari already underway to assess losses.

According to IMD, hailstorms were recorded at isolated places on April 5 and 8, while thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds occurred on April 4, 5, 7 and 8.

The sudden rain spell has disrupted harvesting, with many farmers beginning to cut their crop despite high moisture levels amid fears of further weather fluctuations.

Agricultural experts, however, have advised farmers to wait for 48 to 72 hours before harvesting to allow the crop to dry.

Dr SS Gosal, vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, said harvesting wet crop could lead to higher moisture content in the grain. “The rush is driven by fear of another spell, but ideally farmers should wait for the crop to dry,” he said.

Despite the damage, Gosal said the overall wheat yields may not see a significant decline. “Initial field reports suggest that the wheat yield is around 24 quintals per acre, which is considered normal,” he added.

Meanwhile, in some relief to farmers, the IMD has forecast dry weather over the next week.

The maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 7-8°C during the period, with a gradual increase of up to 8-10°C across the plains of northwest India between April 10 and 16, according to the IMD bulletin.