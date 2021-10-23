Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab reports 29 fresh Covid cases
chandigarh news

Punjab reports 29 fresh Covid cases

Of the new Covid cases in Punjab, Mohali reported five, followed by four in Rupnagar and three each in Amritsar and Hoshiarpur
The number of active Covid cases in Punjab stands at 230.
The number of active Covid cases in Punjab stands at 230.
Published on Oct 23, 2021 01:11 AM IST
Copy Link
By Press Trust of India

Chandigarh

Punjab reported 29 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday that took the infection tally to 6,02,163, according to a medical bulletin.

No Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, and the death toll stands at 16,551, it said. Of the new cases, Mohali reported five, followed by four in Rupnagar and three each in Amritsar and Hoshiarpur, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 230, it said.

Twenty-four people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,382, according to the bulletin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out