Punjab reports over 3,000 new Covid-19 cases and 51 deaths in last 24 hours

Punjab reported over 3,000 new Covid-19 cases - after a gap of two days - and 51 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin from the state government on Sunday. With this, the state's tally reached 251,460 and the death toll climbed to 7,083, data from the bulletin showed. There were 2,705 new cases on Saturday, 2,903 cases on Friday and 3,187 cases on Thursday.

The active caseload in Punjab currently stands at 25,314 cases and as much as 2,955 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the overall recoveries to 219,063.

Among the districts, Ludhiana topped the list with highest number of new cases on Sunday (446), followed by Jalandhar with 387 cases, SAS Nagar with 329 cases, Amritsar with 271 cases and Patiala with 213 cases.

In terms of total active cases, the top five worst affected districts in Punjab are SAS Nagar (3,592 cases), Jalandhar (3,284 cases), Amritsar (3,278 cases), Ludhiana (2,834 cases) and Patiala (2,517 cases).

Currently, the state government has created 12 containment zones across eight districts and 91 micro containment zones in 13 districts to check the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry on Sunday flagged Punjab as one among 12 states and union territories (UTs) *that have witnessed an increase in the daily new Covid-19 cases. The other states are Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, with Delhi being the only UT in the list.

Under the vaccination drive, 412,160 healthcare and frontline workers have been administered the first dose and 115,290 have received second dose. Also, 651,363 first doses and 6,536 second doses have been administered to people above 45 years of age.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in the day, convened a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the country as India reported a fresh spike of over 93,000 new cases. During the meeting, it was decided that central teams would be sent to Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh owing to the disproportionate number of deaths in these states.