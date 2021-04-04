Maharashtra logs record 57,074 Covid-19 cases, Mumbai's tally rises by 11,206

Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day spike of 57,074 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) while its capital Mumbai also reported a jump of 11,206 cases, according to figures released by the state’s health department on Sunday.

With the cases rising by the day, Maharashtra’s infection tally has crossed three million and the toll due to Covid-19 has gone up to 55,878 with 222 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. Mumbai now has a total of 4,52,681 confirmed cases.

The spike comes on a day when the Maharashtra government announced tougher norms to control the spread of the viral disease. Monday onwards, the state will witness a night curfew starting 8pm and ending 7am the following day. During the day time, Section 144, which prohibits the gathering of more than five people, will be put in place. Maharashtra will also observe complete lockdown on weekends starting Friday evening, state minister Nawab Malik announced earlier in the day.

The Maharashtra government has also ordered the closure of all theatres and multiplexes till April 30. Hair cutting salons, beauty parlours, and spas have also been barred from would conducting business. The citizens are also not allowed to visit parks and playgrounds. Eateries across the state can also provide only takeaway services, no dine-in facility will be available.

While the government offices will operate at 50% of their capacity, private offices have been asked to provide their employees with work from home facilities. Schools and colleges will remain shut and only class 10 and 12 examinations would be allowed.

Public and private transport will be allowed to operate but there must be no standing passengers in private and public buses and outstation trains. Two passengers can travel in autorickshaws in addition to the driver. In the case of taxis, half of the permitted passengers would be allowed besides the driver. There are, however, no such restrictions on local trains.

Meanwhile, the Centre reviewed the Covid-19 situation across the country in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has ordered that a central team comprising health specialists and clinicians be sent to Maharashtra and two other states in view of the high caseload and deaths.