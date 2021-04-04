Delhi reports 4,033 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest one-day spike this year

Delhi on Sunday recorded 4,033 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to the health bulletin released by authorities, which took the national capital's tally to 676,414. Delhi, which according to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is witnessing the fourt wave of the pandemic, has seen its daily cases rise over the past few weeks.

Delhi also recorded 21 fatalities in the 24-hour timespan, the health department's data showed, which took the cumulative toll to 11,081.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi have multiplied four times within a span of five days as the national capital saw 992 cases on Tuesday last week.

Delhi reported 3,567 cases of viral infection on Saturday, 3,594 cases on Friday, 2,790 cases on Thursday, 1,819 cases on Wednesday.

According to Sunday's data, the positivity rate in Delhi rose to 4.64% from 4.48% a day earlier. The rise in cases and deaths comes even as the authorities have ramped up testing and tracing the cases as a strategy to tackle the viral contagion.

On Sunday, the authorities conducted 86,899 tests across the city-state, out of which 54,472 were RT-PCR tests and 32,427 were Rapid antigen tests.

As of Sunday, Delhi has a total of 13,982 active cases. The containment zones in Delhi are nearing the 3,000-mark as they rose to 2,917 from 2,618 on Saturday.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has maintained that the situation in Delhi now is not as serious as it was in 2020.

"Cases are spreading fast. This is concerning but in October when daily cases were around 3,000-4,000 like it is now, many patients were in ICU. There were many deaths as well. But this wave is less serious than the previous ones. More people are under home isolation," Kejriwal said.

In a bid to bring the fourth wave under control, the Delhi police are carrying out a drive where people are being fined for not following Covid-19 safety protocols.

Several restaurants, night clubs and hotels have been fined and face cases for not maintaining social distancing and serving hookah, police officials said told PTI.

According to experts, the "sudden rise" in cases can be traced to people turning complacent, not following Covid-appropriate behavior and "assuming all is well now".