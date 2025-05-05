Punjab resolves not to give a drop of water from its share to Haryana

Amid the ongoing standoff with Haryana over river water-sharing, the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government moved a resolution during a one-day special session of the Punjab assembly in Chandigarh on Monday, vowing not to spare even a single drop of water from its share for the neighbouring state. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann speaking during the one-day special session at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Punjab water resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal moved the resolution, stating that Punjab will not give even a single drop of water from its share to Haryana. The 4,000 cusecs of water that is being given to Haryana for drinking purpose will be continued as a matter of humanity, but not a drop more will be given.

Call to reorganise BBMB

Goyal read out the resolution, saying the BJP had been trying to take away the rights of Punjab through its governments in Haryana and at the Centre, and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

The resolution said that the House strongly condemned the “illegal and unconstitutional” convening of the BBMB meeting by the Bharatiya Janata Party. “At present, the BBMB has become a mere puppet of the BJP government at the Centre. In the meetings of the BBMB, Punjab is neither being heard nor are the rights of Punjabis being taken care of. So, the BBMB should be reorganised to protect the rights of Punjab,” it said.

Canal network strengthened

The resolution said that during the past three years, the AAP government had tried to bring canal water to every farm in Punjab. “A network of canals and water courses has been built on a large scale. Until 2021, only 22% of Punjab’s fields received canal water, but today, 60% are covered. This is why every drop of Punjab’s water has become precious and it no longer has water spare to give any other state,” it said.

When Haryana requested Punjab to release water for drinking purposes on April 6, the state was largehearted and gave 4,000 cusecs. “Our Gurus have taught us that giving water to any thirsty person is a virtue,” said the resolution.

Goyal, citing the resolution, said the population of Haryana is 3 crore and it needs only 1,700 cusecs of water to meet all drinking and other human needs. “Now, Haryana is saying that it needs 8,500 cusecs of water all of a sudden. Punjab does not have extra water to meet its demand. So, the BJP forcibly called a meeting of the BBMB in an unconstitutional and illegal manner and passed a resolution that Punjab will have to give its water to Haryana from its own share,” he said, adding, “This is not acceptable to us.”

The resolution said that 4,000 cusecs of water that is being given to Haryana for drinking purposes will be continued as a matter of humanity, but not a drop more will be given.

‘Act, an attack on Punjab’s rights’

The resolution said that the House also considers the Dam Safety Act, 2021, to be an attack on the rights of Punjab.

“This law fully empowers the central government to directly control the rivers and dams of the states, even if the dam is entirely within the state’s borders. This is against India’s federal structure and undermines the sovereign right of states like Punjab over their water. Therefore, this House demands from the central government that the Act be repealed immediately and Government of Punjab rejects it completely,” the resolution said.

Goyal praised Mann for visiting Nangal dam last week to ensure the state’s share is protected, describing him as a “custodian of Punjab’s rights”. He said the Punjab has filed a legal case against the BBMB decision to release an additional 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana, emphasising that the state has historically sacrificed its land and water to feed the nation. He pointed out that 80% of Punjab’s entitled water is allocated to non-riparian states, and during past floods, Haryana and Rajasthan refused to accept excess water offered by it.

The resolution was tabled during the special session following the all-party meeting, chaired by Mann, on May 2, in which all state units expressed solidarity against the BBMB decision.

Mann, Bajwa get into argument

The House witnessed a verbal spat between chief minister Mann and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa over Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh staying away from the recent BBMB meeting in which the decision to give extra water to Haryana was taken.

Mann asked Bajwa to clarify his and his party’s stand on the issue.

Bajwa objected and instead asked for AAP national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s stance on the water rights of Punjab.

The heated exchange between the two leaders continued for some time before the chief minister also demanded the reconstitution of the BBMB and annulment of the Dam Safety Act.