Punjab resolves not to give a drop of water from its share to Haryana

Chandigarh : Amid a stand-off over water-sharing between Punjab and Haryana, the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab moved a resolution in the state assembly on Monday, vowing not to share any additional water with Haryana. This resolution was passed during a special session convened to address the ongoing water-sharing row. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressing the House during the one-day Vidhan Sabha session in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Punjab’s water resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal introduced the resolution, stating that while the state will continue providing 4,000 cusecs of water to Haryana for drinking purposes, no more water will be allocated. Goyal also criticised the BJP for attempting to undermine Punjab’s water rights through its influence in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and the central government.

During the session, BJP members Ashwani Sharma and Jangi Lal Mahajan expressed support for the resolution but objected to the inclusion of the BJP in the text, claiming it was a political move by the ruling AAP to score points. Following a second voice vote for clarity, the two BJP MLAs reaffirmed their support for the resolution.

The resolution accused the BJP of convening the BBMB meetings unconstitutionally, in a bid to forcibly allocate Punjab’s water to Haryana. It demanded the reorganisation of BBMB to ensure Punjab’s water rights are protected.

The resolution also highlighted the Mann government’s efforts to improve canal irrigation within Punjab, noting that until 2021, only 22% of fields received canal water, but now nearly 60% do.

Punjab’s leaders stressed that every drop of water in the state is now vital, especially given the growing water scarcity. The resolution pointed out that while Haryana initially requested 1,700 cusecs of water for drinking purposes, their new demand of 8,500 cusecs was excessive and unjustifiable.

Additionally, the resolution raised concerns over the 1981 water-sharing agreement, which allocated more water than what is currently available in the Sutlej, Ravi and Beas rivers. It called for a new agreement to better reflect the current water availability.

The resolution also condemned the Dam Safety Act, 2021, which gives the central government more control over dams located within states. Punjab sees this as an attack on its sovereignty and has called for the immediate repeal of the law.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, while participating in the debate, accused the BJP-led Union government of showing “stepmotherly treatment” towards Punjab. He described the BBMB as a “white elephant” and demanded its reconstitution to better represent Punjab’s interests. Mann further declared, “We Punjabis never back down. Pyaar naal jo marji le lo” (We Punjabis will not yield to pressure).

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa supported the resolution, emphasising that despite political differences, the Congress stands united with the state government in defending Punjab’s rights. Bajwa recalled that in 2004, under a Congress-led government, Punjab passed the Termination of Water Agreements Act to protect its water rights.

BJP’s Ashwani Sharma, while supporting the resolution, stressed that the issue should not be politicised. He said that all political parties in both Punjab and Haryana may have different views, but the core concern should be protecting Punjab’s water resources.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislator Manpreet Ayali also expressed support for the resolution, reinforcing the need to safeguard the state’s water rights.