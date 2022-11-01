Punjab: Robber shot dead by security guard at Jandiala fuel station

A robber identified as Jagdeep Singh of Vaironwal village in Tarn Taran district was shot dead by a security guard of a fuel station in Malian village on the Amritsar-Jalandhar national highway, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 7.30pm on Sunday when Jagdeep, along with his associate Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, reached the fuel station on a motorcycle.

A close circuit television (CCTV) clip has also been widely circulated on social media wherein Jagdeep is seen snatching cash from a salesman at gunpoint while Gopi waited on the bike, the police said.

Seeing the advances of Jagdeep, guard Hira Singh issued a warning, but to no avail. When Jagdeep tried to flee while pointing his pistol, Hira opened fire from his rifle and two bullets hit the robber, who fell on the ground, the police said, adding that Gopi managed to flee from the spot.

The body of the deceased was sent for autopsy by the police. Jandiala Guru station house officer (SHO) Mukhtiar Singh said a few days ago, some unidentified persons had looted ₹80,000 from the same fuel station.

“We had already asked the security guards of fuel stations to deal with robbers strictly. Our raids to nab the second accused are still on. A case has also been registered,” he added.