Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Robber shot dead by security guard at Jandiala fuel station

Punjab: Robber shot dead by security guard at Jandiala fuel station

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 01, 2022 03:40 AM IST

A CCTV clip has also been widely circulated on social media wherein the robber is seen snatching cash from a fuel station salesman at gunpoint while his aide waited on the bike

A robber identified as Jagdeep Singh of Vaironwal village in Tarn Taran district was shot dead by a security guard of a fuel station in Malian village on the Amritsar-Jalandhar national highway. (Image for representational purpose)
A robber identified as Jagdeep Singh of Vaironwal village in Tarn Taran district was shot dead by a security guard of a fuel station in Malian village on the Amritsar-Jalandhar national highway. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

A robber identified as Jagdeep Singh of Vaironwal village in Tarn Taran district was shot dead by a security guard of a fuel station in Malian village on the Amritsar-Jalandhar national highway, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 7.30pm on Sunday when Jagdeep, along with his associate Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, reached the fuel station on a motorcycle.

A close circuit television (CCTV) clip has also been widely circulated on social media wherein Jagdeep is seen snatching cash from a salesman at gunpoint while Gopi waited on the bike, the police said.

Seeing the advances of Jagdeep, guard Hira Singh issued a warning, but to no avail. When Jagdeep tried to flee while pointing his pistol, Hira opened fire from his rifle and two bullets hit the robber, who fell on the ground, the police said, adding that Gopi managed to flee from the spot.

The body of the deceased was sent for autopsy by the police. Jandiala Guru station house officer (SHO) Mukhtiar Singh said a few days ago, some unidentified persons had looted 80,000 from the same fuel station.

“We had already asked the security guards of fuel stations to deal with robbers strictly. Our raids to nab the second accused are still on. A case has also been registered,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out