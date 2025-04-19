Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Sacrilege incident reported in Hoshiarpur village, FIR registered

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Apr 19, 2025 06:18 AM IST

Superintendent of police (investigation) Mukesh Kumar said that the CCTV camera on the premises of the gurdwara were not working

In a sacrilege incident, around 15 ‘angs’ (pages) of holy Guru Granth Sahib were found torn from inside a gurdwara in Noorpur Jattan village of Garhshankar sub division, police said on Friday.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has condemned the incident. (HT File)
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has condemned the incident. (HT File)

According to Tehal Singh, who was doing sewa at the gurdwara in the absence of regular granthi, he had locked the gurdwara around 3 pm but when he returned for the evening sewa, he noticed that some pages of the Guru Granth Sahib were torn. He then informed locals and SGPC member Surinder Singh Bhulewal Rathan who reached the site and called the police.

Panj Piaras (five priests) from Takht Kesgarh Sahib also arrived and shifted the holy Guru Granth Sahib to another gurdwara in Garhshankar. Police have registered a case.

Some nihangs sat on a dharna outside the gurdwara premises demanding arrest of the culprit.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Mukesh Kumar said that the CCTV camera on the premises of the gurdwara were not working.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has condemned the incident. In a statement on X, he said he was deeply pained and outraged, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits. “Such sensitive matters demand zero tolerance and immediate justice. Equally alarming is the recurrence of these incidents. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, engrossed in mere rhetoric, must answer”, he wrote.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Sacrilege incident reported in Hoshiarpur village, FIR registered
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On