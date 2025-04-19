Punjab: Sacrilege incident reported in Hoshiarpur village, FIR registered

In a sacrilege incident, around 15 ‘angs’ (pages) of holy Guru Granth Sahib were found torn from inside a gurdwara in Noorpur Jattan village of Garhshankar sub division, police said on Friday. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has condemned the incident. (HT File)

According to Tehal Singh, who was doing sewa at the gurdwara in the absence of regular granthi, he had locked the gurdwara around 3 pm but when he returned for the evening sewa, he noticed that some pages of the Guru Granth Sahib were torn. He then informed locals and SGPC member Surinder Singh Bhulewal Rathan who reached the site and called the police.

Panj Piaras (five priests) from Takht Kesgarh Sahib also arrived and shifted the holy Guru Granth Sahib to another gurdwara in Garhshankar. Police have registered a case.

Some nihangs sat on a dharna outside the gurdwara premises demanding arrest of the culprit.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Mukesh Kumar said that the CCTV camera on the premises of the gurdwara were not working.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has condemned the incident. In a statement on X, he said he was deeply pained and outraged, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits. “Such sensitive matters demand zero tolerance and immediate justice. Equally alarming is the recurrence of these incidents. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, engrossed in mere rhetoric, must answer”, he wrote.