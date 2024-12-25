Punjab: SAD to fight HSGMC polls under Haryana Panthic Dal banner

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to field candidates for the upcoming Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) under the banner of Haryana Panthic Dal. The elections are scheduled to be held on January 19 next year. The SAD was disqualified from contesting HSGMC polls on the ground that it is a registered political party with the Election Commission of India (ECI) under the Representation of the People Act , 1951. (HT File)

The decision came a day after the Haryana Gurdwara Election Commission on Tuesday informed the Punjab and Haryana high court that a political party registered with the Election Commission of India (ECI) is not permitted to contest the HSGMC elections using its name or symbol.

The affidavit from the commissioner, gurdwara elections, Justice (retd) HS Bhalla, came in response to a plea filed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) against the party’s disqualification to contest the gurdwara committee elections in the state.

The SAD was disqualified from contesting HSGMC polls on the ground that it is a registered political party with the Election Commission of India (ECI) under the Representation of the People Act (RPA), 1951.

SAD is passing through a turbulent phase with its senior most leader Sukhbir Singh Badal resigning from the post of president in November month after being declared tankhaiya (guilty of committing religious mistakes).

Later on December 2, the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, pronounced ‘sewa’ on the party leaders, including Badal, for penance.

After opting out of contesting the bypolls on the four seats in Punjab, SAD contested civic body polls. In the HSGMC election party was eyeing a chance to bounce back politically and in the perception of the public particularly the panth (community) that used to be its core support base.

Party’s working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar on Tuesday held a meeting with the Sikh individuals and groups who keep allegiance with the SAD. According to party vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema, HC is scheduled to hear our petition on December 26.

“While the final decision will depend on the court’s verdict, we have a plan ready. We have identified our candidates to contest elections from different constituencies and the Panthic Dal has also been allotted an election symbol ‘dhol’ (drum). The further course of action will depend on the decision in the HC,” Cheema said.

In the petition filed by the SAD, it challenged its disqualification from contesting the gurdwara body election. It alleges that the provisions approved by the Haryana government led to discrimination for SAD vis-à-vis the Sikh groups contesting the election. SAD has a majority of members in the general house of SGPC, which manages Sikh shrines in Punjab.

After the formation of the HSGMC, separating it from the Amritsar-headquartered Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee in 2014, the election to elect the general house of the gurdwara body will be held for the first time, which comprises of 49-member house. While 40 members will be elected, nine will be nominated.