Punjab: SAD to stage protest in Tarn Taran against ‘false cases’ on Akali workers

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday accused Tarn Taran SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal of registering false cases against Akali workers ahead of the by-election. He announced that the party would stage a protest dharna in Tarn Taran on Saturday under his leadership.

Badal, who was in Ajnala to flag off trolleys carrying 4,000 quintals of certified wheat seed worth ₹1.60 crore for flood-affected farmers, alleged that the AAP government had “made the SSP its de facto incharge in Tarn Taran” to prevent Akali workers from campaigning. He warned that police officers indulging in illegal acts would be held accountable, citing the recent case of DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar. Refuting the allegations, SSP Grewal said all actions were being taken as per law and that a detailed report would be sent to the election commission of India.

Badal further accused the AAP government of misusing ₹12,000 crore in disaster management funds, including ₹4,000 crore on advertisements, and failing to provide adequate relief or certified wheat seed to farmers. He said that farmers from 52 villages in Ajnala received only ₹1.16 crore in compensation from the government, covering losses for 11 acres per village, even though hundreds of acres were damaged in each.