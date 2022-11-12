Punjab sanitation official convicted in 2013 graft case

A special CBI court on Friday convicted a water supply and sanitation department official in a graft case dating back to 2013. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Monday.

Special judge of the CBI court Jagjit Singh found the official Nirmal Kumar Dhir guilty of offences under Section 7 and Section 13(1)(d), punishable under Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Dhir was serving as a superintending engineer and was caught accepting ₹30,000 bribe at the department office in Sector 34. He had allegedly asked for ₹1.3 lakh to clear pending bills to the tune of ₹29 lakh.

The bills were related to the supply of equipment, such as PVC pipes, for a project that the contractor was working on. The CBI had laid a trap and caught him red-handed.