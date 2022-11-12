Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab sanitation official convicted in 2013 graft case

Punjab sanitation official convicted in 2013 graft case

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 04:08 AM IST

Special judge of the CBI court Jagjit Singh found the official Nirmal Kumar Dhir guilty of offences under Section 7 and Section 13(1)(d), punishable under Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A special CBI court on Friday convicted a water supply and sanitation department official in a graft case dating back to 2013. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Monday. (HT File)
A special CBI court on Friday convicted a water supply and sanitation department official in a graft case dating back to 2013. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Monday. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A special CBI court on Friday convicted a water supply and sanitation department official in a graft case dating back to 2013. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Monday.

Special judge of the CBI court Jagjit Singh found the official Nirmal Kumar Dhir guilty of offences under Section 7 and Section 13(1)(d), punishable under Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Dhir was serving as a superintending engineer and was caught accepting 30,000 bribe at the department office in Sector 34. He had allegedly asked for 1.3 lakh to clear pending bills to the tune of 29 lakh.

The bills were related to the supply of equipment, such as PVC pipes, for a project that the contractor was working on. The CBI had laid a trap and caught him red-handed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out