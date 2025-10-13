Punjab: Satta Naushehra gang member injured in Tarn Taran encounter

A gangster allegedly linked to the Satta Naushehra gang was injured in a police encounter near Fatehabad town in Tarn Taran district on Sunday, while his accomplice managed to flee the scene. Accompanied by senior officials, SSP Ranjot Grewal examining site of encounter with gangster in Tarn Taran on Sunday (HT Photo)

The arrested accused has been identified as Gursewak Singh alias Bomb, who sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the exchange of fire and is currently hospitalised under police custody.

According to the police, a checkpoint (naka) had been set up at the drain bridge near Goindwal Sahib area. Two individuals in a car approached the naka but attempted to flee when signalled to stop. The police gave chase, and the suspects’ car eventually went off the road. Trapped, both men exited the vehicle and opened fire on the police. The police retaliated, during which Singh was injured. His accomplice, however, escaped under the cover of the chaos.

SSP Ravjot Grewal said that the arrested gangster has a long criminal history, with at least six FIRs already registered against him. She added that the Satta Naushehra gang is notorious in the region for extortion and involvement in ransom cases.

In a separate operation on Saturday, the district police arrested three key operatives of the same gang during a naka at Sheron village, and also recovered firearms from their possession.