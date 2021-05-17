Punjab School Education Board declares results of Classes 8, 10

The Punjab School Education Board on Monday declared the results of Classes 8 and 10 on the basis of continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE).

The results can be accessed on the PSEB’s official website, www.pseb.ac.in, and on www.indiaresults.com, from 8am on Tuesday.

In Class 10, 99.93% of students cleared the exams. Government schools have performed better than affiliated and associated schools. Of the total 3,21,384 students, 3,21,163 have passed.

In Class 8, the pass percentage is 99.88% as of the total 3,07,272 students, 3,06,894 passed.

The average pass percentage of girls was 99.94%, while boys scored 99.92% in Class 10. Even in Class 8, girls outshone boys as their pass percentage was 99.90, while boys got 99.86%.

Record pass percentage in govt schools

PSEB chairperson Yograj said that the board has recorded a pass percentage of 90.98. “Government schools can boast of a high pass percentage of 94.32%, the highest in five decades,” he said.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the board could not conduct the exams and the result was declared on the basis of CCE. For the third year, government schools performed better than affiliated and associated schools in terms of pass percentage in Class 10. Government schools recorded a pass percentage 99.96, while affiliated schools recorded 99.89%.

For Class 8, the pass percentage of government schools is 99.91%, while for affiliated schools it is 99.85%.