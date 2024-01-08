close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab schools up to Class 10 closed till Jan 14 due to cold weather

Punjab schools up to Class 10 closed till Jan 14 due to cold weather

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 08, 2024 08:02 AM IST

In an official statement issued here, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the step was necessary in the larger interest of school-going children.

The Punjab government on Sunday ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 10 class till January 14 in the wake of severe cold weather conditions prevailing in the region.

In an official statement issued here, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the step was necessary in the larger interest of school-going children.
In an official statement issued here, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the step was necessary in the larger interest of school-going children.

In an official statement issued here, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the step was necessary in the larger interest of school-going children.

“In view of the inclement weather conditions in the region, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has ordered that all the government, government-aided and private schools in the state up to Class 10 will remain closed from January 8-14,” it said.

